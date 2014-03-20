EU Bank launches ambitious new climate strategy and Energy Lending Policy

The board of the European Investment Bank (EIB) agreed a new energy lending policy and confirmed the EIB’s increased ambition in climate action and environmental sustainability. The new energy lending policy details five principles that will govern future EIB engagement in the energy sector: prioritising energy efficiency with a view to supporting the

new EU target under the EU Energy Efficiency Directive; enabling energy decarbonisation through increased support for low or zero carbon technology, aiming to meet a 32% renewable energy share throughout the EU by 2030; increasing financing for decentralised energy production, innovative energy storage and e-mobility; ensuring grid investment essential for new, intermittent energy sources like wind and solar as well as strengthening cross-border interconnections; increasing the impact of investment to support energy transformation outside the EU.

The decision ends an open and inclusive review process which involved industry, institutions, civil society, and the public at large. Intensive stakeholder engagement since January produced more than 149 written submissions from concerned organisations and individuals and petitions signed by more than 30,000 people.

Over the last five years the European Investment Bank has provided more than EUR 65 billion of financing for renewable energy, energy efficiency, and energy distribution.

Following today’s approval of the revised energy lending policy, the EIB will no longer consider new financing for unabated, fossil fuel energy projects, including gas, from the end of 2021 onwards. In addition, the bank set a new Emissions Performance Standard of 250g of CO2 per Kilowatt/hour (KwH). This will replace the current 550gCO2/KwH standard. A previous review of energy lending in 2013 had already enabled the EIB to be the first international finance institution to effectively end financing for coal and lignite power generation through adoption of a strict Emissions Performance Standard.

Ensuring a just energy transition. Ten EU countries face specific energy investment challenges. The EIB will work closely with the European Commission to support investment by a Just Transition Fund. The EIB will be able to finance up to 75% of the eligible project cost for new energy investment in these countries. These projects will also benefit from both advisory and financial support from the EIB.

New ambition for climate action and environmental sustainability. The EU bank has been Europe’s climate bank for a long time. Since 2012, the EIB provided EUR 150 billion of finance supporting EUR 550 billion of investment in projects that reduce emissions and help countries adapt to the impacts of climate change. This made the EIB one of the world’s largest multilateral providers of finance for projects supporting these objectives.

Today the EIB Board of Directors approved a new strategy for climate action and environmental sustainability. This includes three key elements: The EIB Group will aim to support EUR 1 trillion of investments in climate action and environmental sustainability in the critical decade from 2021 to 2030; The EIB will gradually increase the share of its financing dedicated to climate action and environmental sustainability to reach 50% of its operations in 2025 and from then on; The EIB Group will align all its financing activities with the principles and goals of the Paris agreement by the end of 2020. In the near future this will be complemented by measures to ensure EIB financing contributes to a just transition for those regions or countries more affected so that no one is left behind.