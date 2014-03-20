Italy, Investment Plan for Europe: EIB finances new trains of Naples Circumvesuviana network

La presente informativa è resa, anche ai sensi dell’art. 13 del D. Lgs. 196/2003 “Codice in materia di protezione dei dati personali” (“Codice Privacy”) 
e degli artt. 13 e 14 del Regolamento (UE) 2016/679 (“GDPR”), a coloro che si collegano alla presente edizione online del giornale Tribuna Economica di proprietà di AFC Editore Soc. Coop. 

Leggi di più

Ape E-City, versione full-electric dell’iconico tre-ruote Piaggio
Norvegia: a Troyer contratto fornitura turbine per produzione energia idroelettrica
CDP: il Cda approva nuove misure a supporto degli Enti locali
Fintech internazionale: UBI Banca avvia partnership con Plug & Play
Croazia: contratto tra Ina e Kinetics Technology per modernizzazione raffineria
Scuola: da Cdp 107,5mln di euro alla Regione Piemonte per interventi su adeguamento ed efficientamento
UPM Plywood sponsors The Finnish Soul Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2020
Euro Ncap, Sticchi Damiani (ACI): “Bene il debutto di un costruttore cinese con un modello elettrico”
Clima: Enea, nel 2019 Italia verso calo 1% emissioni gas serra. Cambia il mix elettrico: carbone -30%, gas +15%
Officine CST S.p.A. emette il suo primo minibond.
FCA conclude accordo per la vendita del business componenti in ghisa di Teksid a Tupy
Raiffeisen Capital Management, Società austriaca più sostenibile nel 2019
EDPS publishes new Proportionality Guidelines aimed at making privacy-friendly policymaking easier
Orrick con il Fondo ELF, gestito da BNP Paribas REIM Luxembourg, per l’acquisto di una piattaforma logistica a Liscate
Air Italy firma un accordo di codeshare con Oman Air
Toyota Italia: a novembre 8060 unità vendute
2019, anno record di investimenti per Asiago DOP. Nel 2020 al via due progetti europei per oltre otto milioni di euro
Ersel: un nuovo fondo di Private Equity in collaborazione con Fondaco
253 milioni di euro nel primo closing. Il valore del programma Green Credit Continuum lanciato da Amundi e dalla Banca Europea per gli Investimenti
CDP investe 40 milioni di euro nel fondo ANTHILIA BIT III
Aumentano da 306 a 335 gli ospedali italiani impegnati nella promozione della medicina di genere
Epson cresce del 56% nel mercato europeo delle stampanti inkjet per l'ufficio

Italy, Investment Plan for Europe: EIB finances new trains of Naples Circumvesuviana network

Dettagli

A new fleet of 40 electric trains for the railway network serving Naples and the province of Naples, the so-called Circumvesuviana, to help significantly relieve traffic congestion and considerably reduce pollution in the entire area. That is the aim of the

five-year investment plan of Ente Autonomo Volturno (EAV), the Campania Region's railway management authority, supported by the European Investment Bank via a EUR 68m loan. The EIB loan is guaranteed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), one of the pillars of the Investment Plan for Europe, also known as the Juncker Plan.

EAV's total investment of around €220m will be used to replace 40 trains that have reached the end of their useful life. The new trains will be deployed on the six lines of the Circumvesuviana, which serve one of the most densely populated areas in Europe: 47 municipalities with around 2.5 million inhabitants. The busiest line is the Naples-Sorrento line which, besides being a commuter line, also serves a large number of tourist destinations and cultural heritage sites such as Herculaneum and Pompeii.

For EAV, a company wholly owned by the Campania Region, investing in new mobility programmes aimed at protecting the environment is a priority to preserve the fragile and already congested transport network in the metropolitan area of Naples which, besides the huge numbers of commuters it carries, is impacted by the increase in traffic caused by the growing influx of tourists. The project will enable the EAV fleet to fulfil the latest requirements in terms of safety, operational and energy efficiency.

As regards the aims of the EU bank, the operation will serve to significantly cut CO2 emissions and enable the EIB to subsequently step up its own commitment to meeting climate action targets. In terms of employment, during the construction phase 1 347 jobs will be generated while 46 new permanent jobs will be created in the management phase.

 

 

 

 