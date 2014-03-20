La presente informativa è resa, anche ai sensi dell’art. 13 del D. Lgs. 196/2003 “Codice in materia di protezione dei dati personali” (“Codice Privacy”) 
Italy: EIB provides FS Italiane Group with support for new hybrid regional trains with lower environmental impact

The EU bank is supporting FS Italiane Group's investment plan covering new trainsets for Trenitalia's regional transport division. The trains will be less polluting and more efficient, and almost half will be for southern Italy. This is the

goal of €450 million in European Investment Bank (EIB) financing for FS Italiane (parent company of the Trenitalia transport company) announced today by EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco and FS Italiane Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Gianfranco Battisti.

€150 million of the total has already been finalised via the subscription of a corporate bond under FS’ EMTN programme, concluded by way of private placement, confirming the group's commitment to sustainable finance.

The recently subscribed operation will finance the purchase of the first 43 trainsets ordered of a total of 135 covered by Trenitalia's investment plan.

The new trains will operate on internal routes in several Italian regions (including Calabria, Lazio, Molise, Sardinia, Sicily, Tuscany and Valle d’Aosta). The 135 hybrid trainsets will have three or four passenger carriages. Trenitalia's overall investment for this kind of train totals almost €960 million, covering the renewal of regional fleets on lines where electrification is not yet complete. The trains will be equipped with cutting-edge motors for non-electrified lines, with a pantograph for electrified lines and batteries for the last mile of non-electrified lines, thereby avoiding the use of fuel and the related emissions close to urban centres.

For the EIB, this operation is completely in line with its new status as a climate bank, the aim of which is to mobilise €1 trillion in new investment to tackle climate change in all sectors of the economy between 2020 and 2030.

For FS Italiane, this deal broadens the range of financing instruments used by the group since 2017 and that, from this year, includes not only public green bonds but also loans and private placement operations based on ESG principles and designed to finance projects with reduced environmental impact that encourage rail transport.

 

 

 

 

 