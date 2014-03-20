REACT-EU: €4.7 billion to support jobs, skills and people most in need in Italy

La presente informativa è resa, anche ai sensi dell’art. 13 del D. Lgs. 196/2003 “Codice in materia di protezione dei dati personali” (“Codice Privacy”) 
e degli artt. 13 e 14 del Regolamento (UE) 2016/679 (“GDPR”), a coloro che si collegano alla presente edizione online del giornale Tribuna Economica di proprietà di AFC Editore Soc. Coop. 

Leggi di più

I TWEET

Gruppo FS è Gold Sponsor del Padiglione all’Esposizione Universale di Dubai
Centro Studi TIM analizza l’impatto delle reti 5G sulla vita quotidiana e sull’economia italiana
La mobilité est un dossier prioritaire pour la Principauté de Monaco
PNRR- Regione Lombardia: piano di investimenti da 5mld
Concessionari auto in prima linea sulla sostenibilità
Giochi e finanza: Sportradar sbarca a Wall Street
Unioncamere Calabria, partner della rete Enterprise Europe Network
CFE Finance completa il co-investimento, al fianco del fondatore Massimo Longoni, nel corporate service provider, Luxembourg Fund Services
Mapp aggiunge le web push alla propria offerta commerciale
Mario Draghi tra i 100 personaggi più influenti 2021 di Time
Le rinnovabili crescono: +10,3% nel 2020. Vera ricchezza per il Sud
Export: i protagonisti del Made in Italy riuniti a Marsala in occasione degli Stati Generali
Festa del Cinema di Roma: Uma Thurman protagonista dell’immagine ufficiale della sedicesima edizione
Accademia Militare di Modena: pista di atletica con gomma riciclata da Pneumatici Fuori Uso, di Ecopneus
Regione Piemonte al Cheese 2021
Settimana Europea della Mobilità, una serie di iniziative di Superpedestrian
UEF President Sandro Gozi on SOTEU 2021: "We need the courage to build a sovereign and democratic Europe "
SOStariffe, telefonia mobile: l’avanzata delle eSIM. Cresce il supporto degli operatori
XV Forum Economico AHK Italien: le aziende italo-tedesche fondamentali nella transizione green e digitale
Semestrale Avio: rallentano i profitti, ma aumenta il portafoglio ordini. Proseguono con successo le missioni di Vega
Milano Wine Week, il Brunello conquista il salotto della dolce vita milanese
Valore Condiviso taglia il traguardo di 1 milione di euro

REACT-EU: €4.7 billion to support jobs, skills and people most in need in Italy

Dettagli

The Commission has granted €4.7 billion to Italy under REACT-EU to support the country's response to the coronavirus crisis and to contribute to a sustainable socio-economic recovery. The new funding is the result of the modification of two operational programmes from the European Social

Fund (ESF) and the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD). Italy's national ESF programme “Active employment policies” will receive €4.5 billion to support employment in the areas most affected by the pandemic. The additional funds will help increase the hiring of young people and women, allow workers to participate in training, and support tailor-made services for job seekers. In addition, they will help protect jobs in small businesses in the regions of Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia.

In particular,

To support jobs, Italy will use €2.7 billion to reduce taxes paid by employers on social security contributions by 30%. Small businesses in the regions of Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia will benefit from this reduction if the worker remains in employment for at least nine months after the period for which the allowance is requested.

To boost the employment of young people, Italy will invest €200 million to reduce the social security contribution for employers who, in 2021 and 2022, hire people under the age of 36 with open-ended contracts. This includes the transformation of fixed-term contracts. An additional €37.5 million will be used to support employers who hire women, again offering an incentive by reducing social security contributions.

The ‘New Skills Fund' will be supported with €1 billion. It combines the need to reduce the consequences on employment of the coronavirus emergency with training of workers. It funds the hours which are not worked (due, for instance, to difficulties of the company) provided they are used by workers to attend training courses.

Italy will also use €500 million to reinforce and modernise the network of public employment services for implementing active labour market policies. As part of this investment, job seekers, especially long-term unemployed, will be able to conclude a tailor-made agreement with job centres, helping them to find employment according to their individual needs and skill-set.

Finally, €81.7 million will support Italian authorities in preparing, managing, controlling and evaluating the new programmes.

In addition to new ESF funding, the Italian national FEAD programme will receive €190 million to deliver food aid to people in need. The demand for help in accessing sufficient healthy food has grown significantly since the coronavirus crisis started. Around 10,000 partner organisations in Italy will provide more and better food packages to at least 2.5 million people in need, alongside improved social services for the recipients.

 

 

 